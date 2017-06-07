First ships arrive for 2017 Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week

The bridges were raised in Portland Wednesday to make way for the ships coming into the waterfront for Rose Festival Fleet Week.

Portland Bureau of Transportation officials are advising drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time traveling this week.

TriMet officials also note that they don't know how long the bridges will have to stay up each time they are raised, which means folks traveling in those areas should allow 30 to 60 minutes to get across the river until Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard ships USCGC Alert, USCGC Orcas, USCGC T/V Ironwood and USCGC Bluebell arrived Wednesday afternoon, while Royal Canadian Navy ships HMCS Brandon and HMCS Edmonton made port earlier in the day.

U.S. Navy ship USS Bunker Hill will be arriving at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by the USS Jackson at 4 p.m. These ships will be docked between the Steel and the Burnside bridges.

Rose Festival officials said the ships will tie up between the Morrison Bridge and the Burnside Bridge and will be open for tours Thursday.

Free tours will be offered Friday through Sunday. Learn more about tour times at RoseFestival.org.

