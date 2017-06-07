Fleet Week ships set to arrive for 2017 Portland Rose Festival

You know the Portland Rose Festival is in full swing when several U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships make their way up the Willamette River to dock along the Portland waterfront.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the 2017 Fleet Week, a large attraction for Rose Festival goers.

The U.S. Coast Guard ships USCGC Alert, USCGC Orcas, USCGC T/V Ironwood and USCGC Bluebell are set to arrive around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Royal Canadian Navy ships HMCS Brandon and HMCS Edmonton will arrive at 1 p.m.

Portland Rose Festival officials said the ships will tie up between the Morrison Bridge and the Burnside Bridge and will be open for tours Thursday.

U.S Navy ship USS Bunker Hill will be arriving at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by the USS Jackson at 4 p.m. These ships will be docked between the Steel and the Burnside bridges. Free tours will be offered Friday through Sunday. Learn more about tour times at RoseFestival.org.

TriMet officials said commuters and riders should expect multiple bridge lifts Wednesday and Thursday as the ships come in. They will depart Sunday and Monday. They advise people to add 30 to 60 extra minutes to their trips.

