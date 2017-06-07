Lebanon police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police in Lebanon are searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank location Tuesday night.

Lebanon officers were called the bank at 75 East Grant Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a robbery.

Witnesses said a man brandished no weapon and fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Police searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, about five feet six inches tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He was wearing a light-colored Fedora-like hat, an olive-green jacket with a light stripe around the midsection and down the arms, knee-length black shorts with a red stripe down the sides, white tubes socks pulled up to the shin and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Lebanon Police Department.

