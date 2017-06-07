Report: Portland 911 call center reporting inaccurate call response times

A Portland city ombudsman is claiming officials associated with Portland’s 911 call system have knowingly been reporting inaccurate 911 call response times.

The information comes after a report was filed in December 2016 by Portland City Ombudsman Margie Sollinger. The report revealed that thousands of 911 callers did not get through to Portland operators in 2015.

The Bureau of Emergency was made aware of the issue after a house fire in May 2016 resulted in the death of an 84-year-old woman. Some neighbors said they had attempted to call 911, but could not get through to dispatchers.

In Portland, people calling 911 from a cell phone are sent to a screening system meant to weed out pocket dials. Callers must push a button or make a noise to get through to a dispatcher. When none are available, calls are placed into a queue.

At this point, many people hang up or are disconnected and dispatchers are supposed to call them back.

In her December report, Sollinger said the 911 screening system in place did not record phone numbers in those cases, so operators had no way to call those people back.

The numbers disappeared from the system and dispatchers had no reason to suspect they were not returning everyone’s calls, according to Sollinger.

It was later discovered that 18,482 calls to 911 were not connected to operators in 2015.

In a new report released Wednesday, Sollinger said the although the Bureau of Emergency Communications was well aware of the screening system error, it was still reporting nearly all Portland 911 calls were being answered within 20 seconds.

“The Bureau’s staffing shortage is already compromising service levels,” said Sollinger. “Contrary to the Bureau’s assertions, it is performing well below accepted standards.”

“This report does not offer an explanation for why the Bureau reported inaccurate numbers, but there is evidence that the Bureau continued to report the inaccurate numbers even after Bureau leadership learned of the problem in 2015.” Sollinger wrote in her report.

She added the Bureau have been aware it was reporting faulty performance information prior to 2015.

Sollinger is set to testify about her new report in front of the Portland City Council Wednesday.

