Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, June 7

Fans of the hit show “Grimm” will want to head to the Keller Auditorium this weekend. Actor Reggie Lee, who played Sergeant Drew Wu, is taking the stage in “Man of La Mancha.” MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with his co-stars for a preview of the Tony Award-winning musical. To purchase tickets, visit PortlandOpera.org.

Do you want to spend an evening with actor Danny Glover? Park Academy in Lake Oswego is hosting “An Evening with Danny Glover” on Thursday, June 22. Glover will share his journey through life with dyslexia and speak about how he overcame his struggles. To get tickets, visit ParkAcademly.org.

