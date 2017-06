Fans of the hit show “Grimm” will want to head to the Keller Auditorium this weekend.

Actor Reggie Lee, who played Sergeant Drew Wu, is taking the stage in “Man of La Mancha.”

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with his co-stars for a preview of the Tony Award-winning musical.

To purchase tickets, visit PortlandOpera.org.

