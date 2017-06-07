MAX stabbing suspect claims he was 'defending' himself from attack survivor

In a very short appearance in court Wednesday morning, Jeremy Christian, the man accused of killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX train, said the survivor of the attack was to blame.

During an outburst as he was leaving the court, Christian claimed he was “not guilty of anything but defending myself against the violent aggression by Micah Fletcher.”

This all occurred as Fletcher was seated in the courtroom.

Stabbing victim Micah Fletcher is in the front row again for Jeremy Christian's 2nd appearance here soon pic.twitter.com/PYzcLokvgA — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 7, 2017

Following the large crowds outside of Christian’s first court appearance, many deputies were posted outside of the courtroom Wednesday morning.

Lots of deputies posted outside courtroom -- remember a crowd outside got rowdy for last Christian appearance pic.twitter.com/bdeumzTW7H — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 7, 2017

Christian also shouted outbursts during that appearance, yelling "Free speech or die, Portland. This is America, get out if you don't like free speech."

Police said Christian stabbed and killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland, when they, along with Fletcher, tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers on a MAX train.

