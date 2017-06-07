On the Go with Joe at Virtuous Pie - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Virtuous Pie

Joe V. was in southeast Portland taking a bite out of vegan eats at Virtuous Pie.

The new pizza spot, which also sells plant-based ice cream, will open Saturday and is located at 1126 Southeast Division Street. 

Virtuous Pie says it's mission is "all about creating food that tastes great, is good for your body and supports a healthy planet."

To learn more about Virtuous Pie, visit its website

