On the Go with Joe at Virtuous Pie

Joe V. was in southeast Portland taking a bite out of vegan eats at Virtuous Pie.

The new pizza spot, which also sells plant-based ice cream, will open Saturday and is located at 1126 Southeast Division Street.

Virtuous Pie says it's mission is "all about creating food that tastes great, is good for your body and supports a healthy planet."

Look Ma- I'm Vegan! OK, that's not true but I can 100% vouch for the vegan pizza & ice cream at the new @virtuous_piePDX. Good stuff! pic.twitter.com/gK5rZfS3LH — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 7, 2017

