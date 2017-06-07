Police searching for SE Portland bar robbery suspects armed with gun, knife

Police are searching for two men armed with a gun and a knife who carried out a robbery at a bar in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to Lotsa Luck Bar & Grill on the 2100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Saturday.

The suspects are described as black men in their 20s, both around 5 feet 10 inches tall. They are associated with a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep Compass.

Surveillance images of the suspects were released Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

