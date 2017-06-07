Police searching for SE Portland bar robbery suspects armed with - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for SE Portland bar robbery suspects armed with gun, knife

Posted: Updated:
Lotsa Luck Bar & Grill robbery suspects. (Surveillance released by Portland Police Bureau) Lotsa Luck Bar & Grill robbery suspects. (Surveillance released by Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are searching for two men armed with a gun and a knife who carried out a robbery at a bar in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to Lotsa Luck Bar & Grill on the 2100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Saturday.

The suspects are described as black men in their 20s, both around 5 feet 10 inches tall. They are associated with a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep Compass.

Surveillance images of the suspects were released Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.