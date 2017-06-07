Masked burglars steal cigarettes from Lebanon gas station

Police are searching for a trio of masked burglars who stole cigarettes from a gas station in Lebanon.

Officers responded to the Chevron station on the 800 block of Park Street at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Employees arrived for work and found that someone broke in overnight by smashing the glass front door.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and reported that three suspects approached the business from Grant Street at 2:13 a.m. One suspected remained at the north end of the building as a lookout, while the other two kicked out the glass door and went inside.

The suspects appeared to be young men, according to police, and they were all wearing masks, hats and hoods.

They got away with $120 worth of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751.

