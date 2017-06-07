WATCH NOW: 2017 Portland Rose Festival Junior Parade

The kids took over the spotlight for the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade.

Children from across Portland joined in on the fun, dressing in costume, transforming wagons into floats, decorating their bikes with colorful flowers or just parading with their pets (and parents)!

"Planetary and Outer Space Stuff” expert Dr. E. Clipse served as this year's Grand Marshal, and the entries were broken into three sections - Our Best Friends presented by Mud Bay, Building Brilliant Communities presented by Directors Mortgage and Procession of the Species.

You can relive all the fun by watching the entire parade in the player above. App users can see the videos by clicking here.

Did you go to the Junior Parade? Share your photos and videos with us by tagging @Fox12Oregon and using the hashtags #BrilliantRoseFestival and #JrParade.

