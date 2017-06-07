Body found in McKenzie River; matches missing 21-year-old woman - KPTV - FOX 12

Body found in McKenzie River; matches missing 21-year-old woman

By The Associated Press
Kendall Smith (Photo released by Lane County Sheriff's Office) Kendall Smith (Photo released by Lane County Sheriff's Office)
SPRINGFIELD, OR (AP) -

Authorities have recovered a body that matches the description of a 21-year-old Oregon woman who went missing last week.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office says the body was found Tuesday night in the McKenzie River.

Kendall Smith of Springfield vanished during a June 1 picnic at the Hayden Bridge boat ramp.

A friend said he was gathering up their belongings when he heard Smith scream, and what sounded like someone falling or jumping into the river.

The sheriff's office and the medical examiner are investigating.

