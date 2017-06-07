Missing 21-year-old woman's body found in McKenzie River

The body of a missing 21-year-old Springfield woman was recovered from the McKenzie River.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported the body of Kendall Smith was found Tuesday night by a boater down river from the Hayden Bridge boat ramp.

Smith vanished during a late-night picnic on June 1 near the boat ramp.

A friend said he was gathering up their belongings when he heard Smith scream and then it sounded like she either fell or jumped into the river.

Search operations were conducted in the water and on land, but Smith was not found.

The sheriff's office and the medical examiner are investigating, but deputies said there are no signs of foul play.

"Our thoughts are with Kendall's family and friends as they grieve," according to a statement from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

