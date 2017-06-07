Forbes ranks Blazers guard Damian Lillard 15th on list of highest-paid athletes

The bank account of Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is in some elite company, according to Forbes.

Forbes released its list of the world's highest-paid athletes this week and Lillard comes in at number 15.

Lillard earned $24.4 million from his contract with the Blazers, along with another $14 million in endorsements.

Forbes reports that Lillard's signature shoe and apparel line are some of the best sellers in the NBA for Adidas. He also has endorsement deals with numerous other companies, including State Farm, Coach, Powerade, McDonald's and Toyota.

In the NBA, only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Russell Westbrook earned more money for the year.

James is second on the overall list with $86.2 million in earnings, topped only by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's $93 million.

Lillard, who turns 27 next month, is the youngest athlete in the top 15 of Forbes' list.

For the full list, go to Forbes.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.