Vancouver officers in deadly shooting of credit union robbery suspect identified

The Vancouver Police Department has identified the three officers involved in the deadly shooting of a credit union robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

Corporal James Burgara, 55, Officer Erik Jennings, 45 and Detective Richard Rich, 46, are on critical incident leave, which is standard department protocol.

The case began when officers responded to a robbery at the iQ Credit Union on the 15700 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect had a rifle and was wearing a ski mask. He got away in a white vehicle, but stopped at a nearby grocery store parking lot and got into a second vehicle.

A chase ensued and after police initiated a PIT maneuver, investigators said shots were exchanged between the suspect and the three officers.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was killed. The officers were not injured.

Witnesses said they heard around 15 shots.

Burgara has worked for the Vancouver Police Department for 19 years. Jennings has been on the force for 17 years and Rich for 12 years.

They all had prior law enforcement experience before being hired in Vancouver.

The Regional Major Crimes Team is continuing its investigation.

