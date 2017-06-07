Reward offered in deadly shooting outside Beaverton strip club

Deadly shooting scene at Xpose Club in Beaverton in May. (KPTV)

Ramon Harris was shot and killed in Beaverton in May. (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau)

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest for the deadly shooting outside a Beaverton strip club.

Officers and deputies responded to the Xpose Club on the 10200 block of Southwest Canyon Road at 1:35 a.m. May 19.

Ramon Harris, 34, was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the suspect or suspects, along with several potential witnesses, left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving in the area.

Based on the information obtained so far, investigators believe the shooting may be gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers and tipsters can remain anonymous.

