Vancouver police investigating two attempted bank robberies by same suspect

Police in Vancouver are investigating two attempted bank robberies that happened 40 minutes apart, and investigators believe one man could be the suspect in both.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Key Bank located at 13215 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard at 4:33 p.m Tuesday.

Witnesses said a man entered the bank, approached a teller and yelled that he wanted money from the drawer. After the teller was unable to access the drawer or the money, the suspect ran out of the bank.

The witnesses described the suspect as a white man in his 50s standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a denim jacket, black pants and a black hat.

At 5:11 p.m., officers responded to reports of the second attempted robbery, this time at the Chase Bank located at 8203 Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive.

Witnesses at the Chase Bank said the suspect entered the property and told the teller he was robbing the bank and wanted money.

The teller told the suspect no, at which point the suspect then walked out of the bank with obtaining any money.

People at the second location described the suspect as a white man in his 50s with a denim shirt and hat.

After comparing surveillance images from both locations, investigators believe that the suspect in each of these incidents is the same person.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking anyone with information that may help identify this suspect to call the police tip line at 360-487-7399.

