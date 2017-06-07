Portland turns to private contractors to help tackle potholes

With thousands of potholes still left to fill after the wicked winter weather, the City of Portland is now hiring private contractors to help out with the repairs.

After several punishing, winter storms, Portland Bureau of Transportation crews had more than 20,000 potholes to fill.

The bureau even created "Patch-a-thon" days to target all of the spots mapped out on an on-line interactive map.

PBOT crews have filled 12,000 potholes, but with 8,000 still to go, Transportation Commissioner Dan Saltzman said the city needed to turn to private companies, which can, in turn, make some money while helping the community.

“We have more potholes than we can get to, so this is helping us to help serve Portlanders by getting to those potholes that everybody is complaining about,” Saltzman said.

The city has hired two private companies to help pick up the pothole slack

The commissioner told FOX 12 the repairs being made are not just patches, but rather workers are doing permanent fixes on the potholes.

