Amazon officially announces plans to build major distribution center in Troutdale

It's official: Amazon is opening a major distribution center in Troutdale.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Troutdale Mayor Casey Ryan were joined by representatives from Amazon at the company's future site near the Troutdale Airport on Wednesday.

Amazon plans to build an 855,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center on the 74-acre lot, which is located next to a FedEx hub.

The company expects to hire more than 1,000 warehouse employees and 50 managers.

The facility will be in an enterprise zone, with $9.6 million in property taxes abated for the project. The net savings for Amazon will be around $7.2 million after a $2.4 million community service fee is factored in, according to a city staff report.

As part of the agreement, Amazon must pay employees at least 125 percent of the minimum wage rate.

City leaders said the deal took close to a year to finalize.

"If you can find jobs in your community so people can live and work here, that takes people off the road, it makes better livability for the people of Troutdale, but mostly, it also help Gresham and Fairview and east Portland because people don't have to drive west so much to get jobs," said Ryan.

Construction is scheduled to begin next week and be finished by July 2018.

