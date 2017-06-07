Teen: Attempted kidnapping suspect said 'he was going to kill me'

Police are investigating a report of a man armed with a knife attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old girl in Beaverton.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Southwest Erickson Avenue at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"I was really close to home. He walked, passed me like a normal person. I got to see kind of his face," the teen told FOX 12 Wednesday evening.

The teen told police she was walking toward Allen Boulevard when a man passed her going the opposite direction on the sidewalk. She then heard someone running toward her and was grabbed by the man.

Investigators said the man grabbed the girl by the arm with his right hand and threatened to hurt her while holding a knife in his left hand.

"He … he had a knife in his hand, he said he was going to kill me, then he tried to drag me to his car," the teen said.

She said he was trying to force her into a car parked at a nearby apartment complex. A woman walked out of an apartment onto the sidewalk and the man let go.

"I think he got scared when he saw that person," she said. "He left right away."

The teen ran home as the man ran to his car. He was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan north on Erickson Avenue. She said she was not physically injured by the man.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a "chubby" build. He had red hair and was wearing prescription-style glasses, as well as a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue shirt and gray shorts that possibly had a white stripe on them.

"I don't know who he is. I've never seen him," the teen said. "Just want to tell everyone to be more careful."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department and reference case 503-629-0111 and reference case 17-1580963.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.