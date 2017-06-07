Rose Festival's Fred Meyer Junior Parade a big hit in NE Portlan - KPTV - FOX 12

Rose Festival's Fred Meyer Junior Parade a big hit in NE Portland

The largest all-children's parade in the U.S. rolled down Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday. 

The Rose Festival's Fred Meyer Junior Parade featured clowns, dance groups, martial arts groups, baton groups and more than 30 middle school bands from across the Pacific Northwest.

Pete Ferryman and Elizabeth Dinh hosted the festivities live on FOX 12.

“The kids are just wonderful, they are all excited to be here,” Rose Festival Clown Papa Hoot said. “Look at the weather! Can't beat it.”

Now in its 81st consecutive year, the Junior Parade is the oldest and largest children’s parade in the country.

While organizers said everyone was a winner, individual awards were still given to a number of schools and organizations.

BAND RESULTS

Band Sweepstakes
Pleasant Valley Middle School (Battle Ground, WA)

Open Class (100 +)
First Place: Meadow Park Middle School (Beaverton, OR)
Second Place: Chief Umtuch Middle School (Battle Ground, WA)
Third Place: Kingston Middle School (Kingston, WA)

A Class (99 or less)
First Place: Laurel Ridge Middle School (Sherwood, OR)
Second Place: Floyd Light Middle School (Portland, OR)
Third Place: Jackson Middle School (Portland, OR)

DANCE/DRILL RESULTS

Baton
First Place: Portland Kelly Kadet Baton Corps

Dance/Drill Junior
First Place: Martin Luther King Lions
Second Place: NCPRD Cheers Starz
Third Place: Destino Dance Team

Dance/Drill Juvenile
First Place: Elite Dance Studio Performing Company
Second Place: SEI - King Sun School
Third Place: Ebony Strutters

COMMUNITY ENTRY AWARDS

Community Floats
First Place: Creston Eagles K-8
Second Place: Brownie Troop
Third Place: NE Community Center

Family Floats
First Place: Brilliant Balloon
Second Place: Together We Grow
Third Place: The Bubble Brigade

Theme
First Place: Solar Brilliance
Second Place: George Middle School
Third Place: Filipino-American Youth Auxiliary

Groups on Wheels
First Place: Findley Elementary School
Second Place: Lake Oswego Unicycle Club
Third Place: Rose City Rollers Junior Skaters

Costumes
First Place: Cedarwood Waldorf School -- 5th Grade
Second Place: Broadway Medical Clinic LLP -- Wizard of Oz
Third Place: St. Rose School -- Showered with Roses

