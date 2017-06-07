Rose Festival's Fred Meyer Junior Parade a big hit in NE Portland

The largest all-children's parade in the U.S. rolled down Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday.

The Rose Festival's Fred Meyer Junior Parade featured clowns, dance groups, martial arts groups, baton groups and more than 30 middle school bands from across the Pacific Northwest.

Pete Ferryman and Elizabeth Dinh hosted the festivities live on FOX 12.

“The kids are just wonderful, they are all excited to be here,” Rose Festival Clown Papa Hoot said. “Look at the weather! Can't beat it.”

Now in its 81st consecutive year, the Junior Parade is the oldest and largest children’s parade in the country.

While organizers said everyone was a winner, individual awards were still given to a number of schools and organizations.

BAND RESULTS

Band Sweepstakes

Pleasant Valley Middle School (Battle Ground, WA)

Open Class (100 +)

First Place: Meadow Park Middle School (Beaverton, OR)

Second Place: Chief Umtuch Middle School (Battle Ground, WA)

Third Place: Kingston Middle School (Kingston, WA)

A Class (99 or less)

First Place: Laurel Ridge Middle School (Sherwood, OR)

Second Place: Floyd Light Middle School (Portland, OR)

Third Place: Jackson Middle School (Portland, OR)

DANCE/DRILL RESULTS

Baton

First Place: Portland Kelly Kadet Baton Corps

Dance/Drill Junior

First Place: Martin Luther King Lions

Second Place: NCPRD Cheers Starz

Third Place: Destino Dance Team

Dance/Drill Juvenile

First Place: Elite Dance Studio Performing Company

Second Place: SEI - King Sun School

Third Place: Ebony Strutters

COMMUNITY ENTRY AWARDS

Community Floats

First Place: Creston Eagles K-8

Second Place: Brownie Troop

Third Place: NE Community Center

Family Floats

First Place: Brilliant Balloon

Second Place: Together We Grow

Third Place: The Bubble Brigade

Theme

First Place: Solar Brilliance

Second Place: George Middle School

Third Place: Filipino-American Youth Auxiliary

Groups on Wheels

First Place: Findley Elementary School

Second Place: Lake Oswego Unicycle Club

Third Place: Rose City Rollers Junior Skaters

Costumes

First Place: Cedarwood Waldorf School -- 5th Grade

Second Place: Broadway Medical Clinic LLP -- Wizard of Oz

Third Place: St. Rose School -- Showered with Roses

