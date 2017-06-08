Stand Together Week: Playing soccer with Timbers' Adi

In a very short appearance in court Wednesday morning, Jeremy Christian, the man accused of killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX train, said the survivor of the attack was to blame.More >
In a very short appearance in court Wednesday morning, Jeremy Christian, the man accused of killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX train, said the survivor of the attack was to blame.More >
As Jason Gayler was looking through old family pictures before his daughter Brittany graduated high school, he found a special photograph.More >
As Jason Gayler was looking through old family pictures before his daughter Brittany graduated high school, he found a special photograph.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he assaulted another man with a butter knife.More >
A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he assaulted another man with a butter knife.More >
The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported the body of Kendall Smith was found Tuesday night by a boater down river from the Hayden Bridge boat ramp.More >
The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported the body of Kendall Smith was found Tuesday night by a boater down river from the Hayden Bridge boat ramp.More >
The Vancouver Police Department has identified the three officers involved in the deadly shooting of a credit union robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon.More >
The Vancouver Police Department has identified the three officers involved in the deadly shooting of a credit union robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon.More >
A Myanmar military spokesman says a transport plane with more than 100 people on board has gone missing on a flight from the country's south to Yangon.More >
A Myanmar military spokesman says a transport plane with more than 100 people on board has gone missing on a flight from the country's south to Yangon.More >
A speeding driver died after slamming into a concrete barrier on the Gales Creek Bridge near Forest Grove on Monday night, according to deputies.More >
A speeding driver died after slamming into a concrete barrier on the Gales Creek Bridge near Forest Grove on Monday night, according to deputies.More >
A terminally ill cancer patient has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he traveled more than 200 miles to kill three doctors who had treated him.More >
A terminally ill cancer patient has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he traveled more than 200 miles to kill three doctors who had treated him.More >
Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi – the team’s all-time leading scorer – and Timber Joey teamed up to play a pickup match with kids at Vance Park in southeast Portland Wednesday.More >
Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi – the team’s all-time leading scorer – and Timber Joey teamed up to play a pickup match with kids at Vance Park in southeast Portland Wednesday.More >
It is Stand Together Week for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, and on Tuesday, players spent some time teaching elementary school kids a few pro soccer tips.More >
It is Stand Together Week for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, and on Tuesday, players spent some time teaching elementary school kids a few pro soccer tips.More >
Portland Thorns FC midfielder Lindsey Horan has been named the National Women's Soccer League player of the week.More >
Portland Thorns FC midfielder Lindsey Horan has been named the National Women's Soccer League player of the week.More >
The Portland Timbers, T2 and Portland Thorns FC are giving back this week for their annual Stand Together Week. It's a week of events planned across the area where the team volunteers alongside community members to make a difference in the community.More >
The Portland Timbers, T2 and Portland Thorns FC are giving back this week for their annual Stand Together Week. It's a week of events planned across the area where the team volunteers alongside community members to make a difference in the community.More >
The sixth annual Stand Together Week has begun, and on Monday, the Timbers and Thorns were out getting their hands dirty.More >
The sixth annual Stand Together Week has begun, and on Monday, the Timbers and Thorns were out getting their hands dirty.More >
"Timber Jim” Serrill helped kick off Stand Together Week by expanding his community garden with the help of some young volunteers Sunday.More >
"Timber Jim” Serrill helped kick off Stand Together Week by expanding his community garden with the help of some young volunteers Sunday.More >
Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.More >
Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.More >
Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.More >
Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.More >
Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.More >