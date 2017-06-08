Stand Together Week: Playing soccer with Timbers' Adi

Stand Together Week is going strong. It's the Portland Timbers’ and Portland Thorns’ community outreach program that helps more than 30 nonprofit organizations in the Rose City.

Timbers forward Fanendo Adi – the team’s all-time leading scorer – and Timber Joey teamed up to play a pickup match with kids at Vance Park in southeast Portland Wednesday.

“Playing around kids, they are going to go home and tell their mom, 'Oh, we met the Timbers players, we had fun and they were really down to earth’ so it is one of the things you can't miss,” Adi said.

You can’t miss a lumberjack in goal either.

When asked about his soccer skills, Timber Joey said, “Oh, terrible. Horrible. You'd think being a rugby player I would be good with using my hands but I can't even play goalie.”

Adi and Timber Joey were on the “Snake Court”, uncoiling a day to remember.

“I believe in doing things for the community and helping the younger ones that are trying to come up, so taking the time to do something like this is just amazing,” said Adi.

Assisted by the Volunteers of America, the guys tossed together a scrimmage, “Getting in the Game with Youth Prevention Services,” the after-school sites from the VOA of Oregon.

“Our mission is about providing opportunities, skills and bonding for kids who otherwise might not have them,” said Clair Raujol, who is with the Volunteers of America of Oregon.

About 50 kids from low-income housing projects in the area also did a little arts and crafts – all helping to give, unite and inspire and spread the love in Soccer City USA.

“They really get to feel special and maybe start to dream about being a professional player themselves or setting those high goals,” said Kelsey Stark, who is also with the Volunteers of America of Oregon.

Adi has 47 career goals with the Timbers, and Diego Valeri is right behind with 45.

Portland will host Dallas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Stand Together Week.

