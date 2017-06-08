WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate Committee

It has been less than one month since President Donald Trump fired James Comey, but Thursday morning the ex-director of the FBI will be back in the spotlight on Capitol Hill.

Comey will testify in front of the Senate intelligence committee beginning at 7 a.m. PDT. Live coverage from FOX News is available in the video player above, and app users can watch the coverage here.

Wednesday, Comey released the prepared testimony he is expected to start the day with, setting off a chain reaction of responses from lawmakers, including Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, high-ranking Democrat on the intelligence committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein and longtime Trump supporter New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The testimony comes as Comey's predecessor, Robert Mueller, leads a federal investigation into possible interference by Russia in the 2016 presidential election. Comey is not expected to say anything that could undercut that probe, and an associate of Comey told the Associated Press the former director obtained Mueller’s permission to testify.

As for the president, when asked by reporters Tuesday if he had a message for the fired Comey ahead of his trip to the Hill, Mr. Trump was brief with his answer.

"I wish him luck."

