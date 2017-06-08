Government leaders respond to Comey’s testimony

All eyes Thursday were on former FBI director James Comey as he testifies in front of the Senate intelligence committee. Government officials throughout the country were getting their word in via social media.

Below are several responses from state leaders and political groups:

This is Americans' opportunity to get answers to critical questions about Trump's interference with an FBI investigation. #ComeyHearing — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 8, 2017

Elected officials adherence to the rule of law is the cornerstone of American democracy. We refuse to let it crumble. #ComeyHearing — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 8, 2017

Comey: No votes were altered in the 2016 election. #ComeyHearing — GOP (@GOP) June 8, 2017

#BigLeagueTruth: Comey testified under oath that @POTUS never asked him or anyone else to end any investigation. #ComeyHearing pic.twitter.com/8hSdp47SV5 — GOP (@GOP) June 8, 2017

Mr. Comey, you and I have had strong policy differences over the years. But I believe the timing of your firing stinks. #ComeyHearing — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 8, 2017

President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., weighed in on Comey's remarks during the hearing.

We all know that there is no way anyone in the swamp would leak something favorable to #potus. Otherwise this whopper would be everywhere! https://t.co/hO5SCD3Nd2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

