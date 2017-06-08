Fire crews respond to possible gas leak in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire crews respond to possible gas leak in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called to a possible gas leak situation in northeast Portland Thursday.

Firefighters said the incident happened at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Fremont Street just after 9:30 a.m.

A construction crew reportedly broke a gas line near a home.

Firefighters have evacuated one home and are checking the neighborhood.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for more details. 

