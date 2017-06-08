Fire crews respond to possible gas leak in NE Portland

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called to a possible gas leak situation in northeast Portland Thursday.

Firefighters said the incident happened at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Fremont Street just after 9:30 a.m.

A construction crew reportedly broke a gas line near a home.

NE 33rd&Freemont: construction workers broke gas line near home, 1 home evacuated, fire crews checking homes, avoid area, @PBOTinfo #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 8, 2017

Firefighters have evacuated one home and are checking the neighborhood.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

