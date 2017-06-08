Whooping cough outbreak hits students at Lincoln High School

A whooping cough outbreak hit students at Lincoln High School.

Portland Public Schools confirmed there have been at least 18 cases of suspected or confirmed whooping cough at Lincoln High School since April.

In April, administrators and health officials sent a letter to parents advising that someone had contracted whooping cough.

School surfaces were disinfected to stop the spread of germs, but health officials said the illness spreads very rapidly among groups.

One student told FOX 12 she caught it from a friend.

“It was crazy because she only had it for a few weeks – or actually a few days – before we were together and she was contagious, and I was able to catch it in that short period of time we think, so it’s crazy how contagious it was," said Katherine Lochner.

Whooping cough starts with cold-like symptoms including a cough and runny nose, but it can then develop into a severe cough lasting for weeks or months.

Parents are advised to keep their children up to date on immunizations, keep children home if they are sick and seek medical treatment if symptoms develop.

Portland Public Schools administrators report there have been three cases of whooping cough at Skyline K-8, as well.

