Police searching for missing Gresham man with dementia

Police are searching for a missing Gresham man with dementia.

Michael Heniges, 56, left his Gresham home on the 600 block of Southwest Nancy Court at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen walking in the area of 182nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Heniges is a white man with brown eyes and brown hair. His is 6 feet tall and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray baseball hat and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about Heniges' location is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333 or, if needed, 911.

