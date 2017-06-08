Police: Shots fired suspect caught with loaded gun at SW Portland apartment complex

A man who fired shots outside a southeast Portland apartment complex was caught with a loaded gun in his pocket, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at Southwest Naito Parkway and Porter Street at 2:34 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect was spotted by officers in the vestibule of an apartment building on Southwest Porter Street.

Eric Sokol, 28, walked out and was taken into custody. Police said they found a loaded handgun in his pocket.

Sokol was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm in the city, possession of a loaded firearm, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree disorderly conduct.

No other details were released about the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.