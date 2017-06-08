Homes evacuated due to gas leak at construction site in SW Portland

Homes were evacuated due to a gas leak in southwest Portland on Thursday.

Crews responded to Southwest 47th Avenue and Garden Home Road at around 1 p.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported that a gas line broke at a construction site and nearby homes were evacuated.

People were advised to avoid the area.

NW Natural had workers at the scene tending to the leak.

No other details were immediately released.

