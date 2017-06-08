Sheriff: Salem man arrested for sexual assault; tips sought about suspect

A Salem man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault and deputies are seeking additional information about the suspect, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the assault occurred on June 23 on the 600 block of 45th Avenue Northeast near Salem.

Detectives said they developed probable cause to arrest Lekory McCrae, 21, of Salem, on charges of first-degree rape and sodomy. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on Wednesday.

Deputies did not release any other details about the assault or the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about McCrae is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-540-8007 or text a tip to 847411 and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.