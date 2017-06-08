Report: Oregon State pitching ace is registered sex offender

One of the stars of the top-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team is making national headlines after a report uncovered his status as a registered sex offender.

An article published Thursday morning revealed that junior pitcher Luke Heimlich pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation in 2012 when he was 15 years old in a case dealing with abuse of a family member who court documents revealed was only 4 when the molestation started.

The story broke less than 48 hours before the Beavers, currently ranked No. 1 in the country, are set to host the NCAA Super Regional in a game against Vanderbilt Friday at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.

The news spread across sports media outlets quickly Thursday, with pieces by ESPN, The Sporting News and the Associated Press.

According to the Pierce County (Washington) Juvenile Court, Heimlich was sentenced in 2012 to time served in a juvenile facility with no additional incarceration and two years participation in the Sex Offenders Disposition Alternative, or SODA, program, which included outpatient sex offender treatment.

He was also required to register as a sex offender.

Officials in Pierce County noted that Heimlich fully complied with and completed the SODA program requirements and was no longer required to be a part of the program.

Heimlich, who is now 21, has been a standout pitcher for OSU this season. He was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year on June 1, and Baseball America currently projects him to be picked 43rd in the Major League Baseball draft set for later this month.

Steve Clark, Oregon State vice president for university relations, provided a statement to FOX 12 calling the report disturbing.

“Oregon State University in no way condones the conduct as reported and that we understand was addressed years ago by the judicial system in the state of Washington.”

Clark also noted in his statement that all OSU students, including student athletes, face the same “academic criteria, admissions standards, codes of conduct and community standards” when applying for the university.

He added that Oregon State follows the U.S. Department of Education recommendations for colleges to not have criminal history disproportionately affect a student’s access to higher education and opportunities for a better life.

Oregon State President Ed Ray also weighed in on the matter, stating that the “safety and security of our students” was the university’s top priority.

“I want to make clear that each day the safety and security of our students at Oregon State University is our number one priority. Our policies and procedures provide a safe learning environment for our community and seek to ensure that all prospective and current students are treated fairly and equitably.”

