FBI, Tigard PD and Wilsonville PD seeking ‘Sporty Spice’ bandit

Federal and local authorizes are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a series of bank robberies known for his athletic fashion.

Investigators with the FBI, the Tigard Police Department and the Wilsonville Police Department have dubbed the suspect the “Sporty Spice” bandit.

The suspect is believed to be the man who committed the armed robbery of the Key Bank located at 11665 Southwest Pacific Highway in Tigard on June 2.

During the robbery, witnesses said the man displayed a handgun, pointing it at three tellers as he demanded cash.

In a separate incident June 7, a suspect believed by investigators to be the same man robbed the Key Bank at 9490 Southwest Wilsonville Road in Wilsonville, though this time no weapon was seen by witnesses.

Officers said the witnesses in the second robbery did say the suspect drove away from the scene in a silver-colored vehicle believed by investigators to be a Dodge Journey.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 40-years-old standing between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slender build and short dark hair.

Investigators said that in both robberies the suspect wore sports-related apparel consisting of a black Under Armor jacket and a khaki-colored Adidas cap, earning his nickname of the “Sporty Spice” bandit.

Detectives note that while he was seen wearing black latex gloves on both hands in the Wilsonville robbery, he only had a glove on his right hand in Tigard.

Anyone with information that could help identify this suspect is asked to call the FBI at 503-224-4181, the Tigard Police Department at 503-718-2677 or the Wilsonville Police Department at 503-793-1910.

