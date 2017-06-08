Police: Man used 'large destructive device' in attempted murder of estranged wife

A man set off a "large destructive device" outside a home where his estranged wife was sleeping, according to police.

Police responded to a report of an explosion in the area of Bard Park in Forest Grove at 1:22 a.m. May 19.

Parts of the pipe bomb were found on the 2900 block of 22nd Place and damage was discovered at a home and another nearby property. The explosion sent shrapnel nearly 100 yards away from the explosion site, according to officers.

Timothy Ray Holycross, 57, of Forest Grove, was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation and he became the primary suspect as additional evidence was recovered by detectives.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at Holycross' home and he was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated murder, arson, possession of a destructive device, manufacture of a destructive device, criminal mischief, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators said the destructive device was used by Holycross outside a home where his estranged wife and another man were sleeping.

Holycross had a stalking order against him after months of repeated unwanted contact with his estranged wife, according to police.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and investigators with the Portland Police Bureau Bomb Squad and Oregon State Police worked closely with the Forest Grove Police Department leading to the arrest of Holycross.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail with bail set at $800,000.

