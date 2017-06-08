Former U.S. Attorney shares his perspective on Comey

Former U.S. Attorney Dwight Holton said he has known James Comey for nearly 20 years and described the former FBI director as a man of great character and professionalism. (KPTV)

A former federal attorney is sharing his insight into ex-FBI Director James Comey and how he believes the country’s former top cop saw his duty, the same day Comey took the spotlight in Washington.

Former U.S. Attorney Dwight Holton knows Comey personally, meeting him around 20 years ago and working with him on and off during their time in federal service.

Like a lot of people, Holton said he was glued to Thursday morning’s testimony as Comey faced the Senate Intelligence Committee asking questions about the 2016 presidential race, possible Russian interference and his meetings with President Donald Trump.

Holton said Comey is a man of great character and professionalism who is regarded as a hero in the Department of Justice because of his integrity.

He also said Comey used to tell every prosecutor who worked for him that credibility is their most important asset.

While there is obviously a great political divide around the congressional hearings, Holton said this is actually not about politics at all.

“I don’t accept this notion that this is a partisan issue. It’s not. It has nothing to do with Republican or Democrat,” he said. “This has to do with whether or not we believe in the independence of law enforcement, which is incredibly important in a free society. The moment you let politicians start making decisions about who to prosecute and who to investigate is the moment we’ve gone to tyranny.”

Holton also said the moment law enforcement becomes politicized is the moment freedoms start being taking away from the public.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.