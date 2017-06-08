Firefighters rescue driver trapped in car after crash off Hwy 224 in Clackamas Co.

Firefighters performed a complex rescue operation to remove a driver trapped in a car after a crash off Highway 224.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near 197th Avenue in the Damascus area at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

A car was found off the road on its side up against a tree with one person trapped inside.

The person's legs and one arm were trapped.

By 12:05 p.m., the driver was removed from the car and taken to the hospital. A condition update was not available Thursday evening.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

"The command chief on scene has worked in the fire service for over 30 years and said this in one of the most complex extrications he has ever seen," according to a Clackamas Fire District #1 spokesperson.

