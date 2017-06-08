2017 Grand Floral Parade will feature 16 full-size all-floral floats

The Portland Rose Festival is in full swing, and this weekend is one of the main events: the Grand Floral Parade.

This year's Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade will feature 16 full-size all floral floats. In fact, Rose Festival organizers say there are enough flowers used on the floats to send someone's mother a dozen roses every day for 30 years.

The parade will also feature 13 mini-floats, 13 marching bands and 22 equestrian units.

The Grand Floral Parade will make its way through the streets of Portland starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will start at the Memorial Coliseum then travel down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and head across the Burnside Bridge into downtown Portland.

If you would like a closer look at the floats, you can visit them at the Float Showcase. That will be held Saturday and Sunday on Southwest Naito Parkway, adjacent to CityFair.

For more information visit: www.rosefestival.org/event/grand-floral-float-showcase

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.