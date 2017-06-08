Missing Washougal woman last seen at Lloyd Center found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Washougal woman last seen at Lloyd Center found safe

Police say an 83-year-old Washougal woman who was reported missing has been found safe. 

Gladys Marie Garrison became separated from her husband at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lloyd Center mall in northeast Portland, according to police. 

As of about 9:15 p.m., police reported that Garrison was safely located by an alert community member and was driven home by officers. 

