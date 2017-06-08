Police searching for missing Washougal woman last seen at Lloyd Center in Portland

Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old Washougal woman last seen at the Lloyd Center.

Gladys Marie Garrison became separated from her husband at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the northeast Portland mall.

Police said she is struggling with dementia and is not familiar with that neighborhood.

It is believed that Garrison is able to ask for assistance and she should know her name, however she does not have a cell phone.

Garrison is a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and she was last wearing a light-colored sweater and light-colored pants.

Anyone who sees Garrison is asked to call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information should contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

