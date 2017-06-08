Stand Together Week: Kids run soccer drills with Timbers' Liam Ridgewell

A group of lucky kids were given the chance to run soccer drills with some Portland Timbers players as a part of Stand Together Week.

On Thursday, kids were greeted by Timbers defender Liam Ridgewell. Ridgewell and assistant coach Cameron Knowles played games and organized scrimmages with a local youth soccer team.

Timber Joey was also at the event to help run practice drills.

Kids were able to learn how to dribble, play defense, score, and most importantly, they learned the importance of good sportsmanship.

"It's incredible. I think every year I've done something different which is fantastic. It's a fantastic thing that the Timbers can pair up with these partners to be able to make a place where the kids can come and play, and play safely which is great," said Ridgewell.

Thursday's event, held at Hacienda CDC headquarters, was just one of 30 volunteer projects scheduled for the sixth annual Stand Together Week.

Since 2012, Stand Together Week volunteers have completed more than 12,000 hours of community service.

Stand Together Week runs through June 10. To learn more, visit www.timbers.com/stand-together/stand-together-week.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.