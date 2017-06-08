Stand Together Week: Kids run soccer drills with Timbers' Liam Ridgewell

An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >
One of the stars of the top-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team is making national headlines after a report uncovered his status as a registered sex offender.More >
A California woman is facing attempted homicide charges after giving a 2-year-old boy drugs at a playground, police said.More >
Investigators said the man grabbed the girl by the arm with his right hand and threatened to hurt her while holding a knife in his left hand.More >
The City of Portland is looking to change the way its fire department responds to medical calls. No matter the reason for the call or the severity, if it’s medical related, an ambulance and a fire truck will often show up.More >
Detectives said they developed probable cause to arrest Lekory McCrae, 21, of Salem, on charges of first-degree rape and sodomy.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
A group of lucky kids were given the chance to run soccer drills with some Portland Timbers players as a part of Stand Together Week.More >
Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi – the team’s all-time leading scorer – and Timber Joey teamed up to play a pickup match with kids at Vance Park in southeast Portland Wednesday.More >
It is Stand Together Week for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, and on Tuesday, players spent some time teaching elementary school kids a few pro soccer tips.More >
Portland Thorns FC midfielder Lindsey Horan has been named the National Women's Soccer League player of the week.More >
The Portland Timbers, T2 and Portland Thorns FC are giving back this week for their annual Stand Together Week. It's a week of events planned across the area where the team volunteers alongside community members to make a difference in the community.More >
The sixth annual Stand Together Week has begun, and on Monday, the Timbers and Thorns were out getting their hands dirty.More >
"Timber Jim” Serrill helped kick off Stand Together Week by expanding his community garden with the help of some young volunteers Sunday.More >
Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.More >
