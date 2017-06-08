Former Blazer recovering after brain hemorrhage, launches line of marijuana projects

Former Portland Trail Blazers player Cliff Robinson is speaking out after he was hospitalized in March for a brain hemorrhage.

On Thursday, Robinson was at Oregon's Finest, a marijuana shop off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, to launch his new line of marijuana products called "Uncle Cliffy's."

Robinson has submitted written testimony in support of cannabis reform legislation in Oregon. He says cannabis is a major reason why he has been able to treat aches and pains that he now endures in retirement and post hospital stay in March.

"I still continue to have to go through therapy and I still continue to work out, so that has definitely been a part of helping get through that," said Robinson. "I am feeling wonderful, I mean, I am getting better everyday, getting stronger everyday, so that has been great."

Robinson is not only working in Oregon, he has publicly endorsed legal marijuana in Connecticut where he played college ball at University of Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.