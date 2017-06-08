Sherwood police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Effie "Nikki" Shaha-Walberg left her home unexpectedly on the night of June 4. She contacted a friend in the early hours of June 5 and said she was in the downtown Portland area.

It is unknown if she is by herself or with someone, according to police.

Police said Shaha-Walberg needs medication for a seizure disorder.

Shaha-Walberg is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 117 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey jeans, black t-shirt and black shoes. She does not currently have a cell phone or a social media presence.

Anyone with information about Shaha-Walberg's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department through the non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

