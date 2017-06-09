Missing 13-year-old Vancouver boy found safe

Vancouver police say a missing 13-year-old boy has been found safe.

Police say Hayden Reyes walked away from his home in the 11500 block of Northeast 32nd Street at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

As of 10 p.m., police reported that Reyes had been located and is safe.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.