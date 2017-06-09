Wood Village theft suspect hits patrol car, leads deputies on chase

A 45-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night after deputies said she hit a patrol vehicle and led them on a chase while trying to flee the scene of a theft at a local store.

Deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a theft in progress at the Wood Village Kohl’s store around 8:50 p.m.

As the deputies arrived at the store, they observed the suspect getting into a vehicle. A deputy pulled up behind the suspect vehicle to attempt a traffic stop while another deputy tried to position their vehicle in front of the car to prevent the suspect from leaving.

The suspect instead sped forward into the patrol car, then led the deputies on a pursuit through Wood Village and Troutdale. Deputies ended their pursuit near the Troutdale Airport after they claim the suspect’s driving became too dangerous.

The suspect was then seen on foot in the 2300 block of Northeast Marine Drive. A perimeter was established with the help of the Fairview and Gresham Police departments, and MCSO K-9 Ranger began searching the area, locating the suspect an hour later.

The suspect, Suzanne Selman, was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center. She faces multiple charges included first-degree robbery, felony eluding and reckless driving.

