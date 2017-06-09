Plane makes emergency landing near Cornelius - KPTV - FOX 12

Plane makes emergency landing near Cornelius

Posted:
CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Cornelius.

Fire crews and deputies responded to the scene near Skyport Airport around 7 a.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the plane experienced engine failure, leading the pilot to make the emergency landing.

The sheriff's office also noted that none of the people aboard were injured.

According to the Cornelius Fire Department, this was a training flight out of Hillsboro with two passengers. The pilot noticed a loss of oil pressure before the engine failure.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

