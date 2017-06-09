Plane makes emergency landing near Cornelius

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Cornelius.

Fire crews and deputies responded to the scene near Skyport Airport around 7 a.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the plane experienced engine failure, leading the pilot to make the emergency landing.

The sheriff's office also noted that none of the people aboard were injured.

After experiencing engine failure at 7am, this pilot safely landed at a private airstrip on NW Salzwedel Road (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AD24N0iKqf — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) June 9, 2017

According to the Cornelius Fire Department, this was a training flight out of Hillsboro with two passengers. The pilot noticed a loss of oil pressure before the engine failure.

Piper Arrow aircraft made an emergency landing at the private Skyport air strip off Salzwedal Road. Training flight, 2 on board, no injuries pic.twitter.com/TWcVBOmrba — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) June 9, 2017

