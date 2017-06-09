Deputies searching for theft suspect who fled from crash near Cedar Hills neighborhood

Deputies are looking for a suspect who stole a car and then crashed it Friday morning when officers tried to pull him over before taking off on foot.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies attempted to pull over a man for failing to stop at a stop sign, but the driver took off, hit a dumpster and then a fence before jumping out of the car to run away.

The incident occurred at Southwest Park Way and Southwest Butner Road right off of Highway 26.

Deputies told FOX 12 that they did find drugs and loaded gun in the car but gave up the search for the suspect around 6:30 a.m. after first bringing in a K-9 unit to try to locate the driver.

Further investigations have revealed that the car was stolen earlier in the morning from a home on Hyland Way in Beaverton, and the owners of the vehicle didn't know it had been stolen until the Beaverton Police Department officers knocked on their door this morning.

SUV stolen off Hyland Way then crashed after an elude with the sheriff's office. Keep vehicles locked and free of valuables & weapons. (PA) pic.twitter.com/H1NaYdO5Kd — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 9, 2017

Just after 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 18-year-old Mohamed Wahab. The sheriff’s office warned that he may be armed and asked anyone who sees him to call 911.

We are looking for Mohamed Wahab, 18, after he eluded this AM after pursuit/crash. May be armed. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/EvrW9FtRCi — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) June 9, 2017

