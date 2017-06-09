On the Go with Joe at Grand Floral Parade Floats

Joe V. was in southeast Portland where volunteers were working away to prepare for the Grand Floral Parade, the last parade of the Portland Rose Festival.

Floats adorned with organic materials, meaning everything decorative has to be plant-based, will grace the streets Saturday 10 a.m. and Joe saw plenty of fun floats.

FOX 12 will be covering the Grand Floral Parade starting with a special edition of Good Day Oregon that kicks off at 6 a.m. Viewers can tune in to see all the creative floats and more.

From a rice paper whale to a cornsilk camel, we're checking out the cool floats you'll see at the #brilliantrosefestival #grandfloralparade pic.twitter.com/E7tJIhc4NA — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 9, 2017

