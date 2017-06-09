Reward offered in Gresham killing cold case

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Gresham Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving the case of a Gresham woman killed last year.

On June 10, 2016, Annastasia Diane Hester, 36, called 911 and said she had just been stabbed. Police and medical crews immediately responded to her home at the East Park Apartments on Southwest Eastman Parkway near West Powell Boulevard where they found Hester suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.

At the time, officers searched the area along the Springwater Corridor Trail but could not locate any suspects.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app.

