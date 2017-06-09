Eastern Oregon groups come together at Oregon Food Bank for fight against hunger

Andy Carson was in northeast Portland at the Oregon Food Bank, where he joined the Happy Canyon and Pendleton Round Up rodeo princesses.

The group spent the morning packing food for the Pendleton Round Up’s partnership with Farmers Ending Hunger, a major donor to the Oregon Food Bank.

Millions of pounds of food is donated to the Oregon Food Bank each year, with the large majority of donations coming from eastern Oregon.

For its part, the Pendleton Round Up is helping bring attention to Farmers Ending Hunger and hopes to raise funds to help pay for the transportation needed to bring its food donations to the Oregon Food Bank.

Anyone wanting more information on the Pendleton Round Up can visit its website. To learn more about food efforts in Oregon, information can be found at OregonFoodBank.org and FarmersEndingHunger.com.

