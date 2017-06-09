Police: Men from Washington, California arrested on I-5 in Oregon with pound of heroin

One man from Washington and two men from Los Angeles were arrested on Interstate 5 in Cottage Grove with 1.2 pounds of heroin and 1.5 pounds of marijuana in their car, according to police.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a 2002 Mercedes C320 for a traffic violation at 9:32 a.m. Thursday.

During the stop, the trooper observed signs of criminal activity.

A drug detection K-9 located the heroin and marijuana inside the car, according to police.

Cesar Martinez, 26, of Kennewick, Washington, and his passengers, Jose E. Pineda, 26, and Jayson J. McKinley, 29, both from Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of heroin.

Martinez is also facing the charge of unlawful possession of marijuana and importing marijuana and was additionally cited for driving while suspended and following too close.

