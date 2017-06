He won over millions of fans during his time on American Idol, and now singer David Archuleta is out touring with his new music.

Archuleta has written a great deal of music since the show, and just dropped his latest EP “Orion.”

He stopped by MORE to talk about the new album and share his thoughts on playing in Portland.

For more on Archuleta, check out DavidArchuleta.com.

